Menu
1-855-690-9884

Internet comparison

Find internet providers in your area

Browse state and city guides, compare reported connection types, and confirm current service at your address.

Search for a city or state

Start typing a city or state name to open its internet guide.

A practical starting point

How to compare internet providers

The best home internet option depends on the exact address and how the household uses its connection. Start with the providers recorded for your location, then confirm the current offer before ordering. Advertised speeds and prices can change by neighborhood, building, service tier, and eligibility.

Check the full monthly cost

Look beyond the introductory price. Ask about equipment rental, installation, activation, taxes, data-related charges, and the price after a promotion ends. Comparing the complete recurring cost makes offers easier to evaluate.

Match speed to household use

Count the people and devices that may be online together. Video calls, cloud backups, gaming downloads, security cameras, and multiple high-resolution streams can all increase demand. Upload speed matters for sending files and live video.

Review terms and equipment

Confirm whether a contract, early-termination charge, data allowance, or required gateway applies. If you plan to use your own router, verify compatibility and whether doing so changes support or equipment fees.

Verify the exact address

Citywide listings are a research starting point. Networks can stop at a street, property, or apartment building. Check the full service address with the provider before relying on a stated speed, technology, price, or installation date.

Connection guide

Understand common internet connection types

Technology affects speed, upload performance, latency, equipment, and availability. More than one connection type may be offered at the same address.

Fiber internetUses fiber-optic lines and often supports fast uploads as well as downloads. Cable internetUses cable television infrastructure and is widely available in many communities. DSLRuns over telephone lines, with performance that can depend on distance and local equipment. 5G home internetUses a cellular network and indoor gateway, with results that vary by signal and capacity. Fixed wirelessConnects a home to a nearby wireless network and can serve rural or edge-of-town addresses. Satellite internetCan reach locations beyond wired networks but requires suitable equipment and a clear signal path.

Popular location guides

Charlotte, NC Nashville, TN Dallas, TX Seattle, WA Los Angeles, CA Miami, FL

Browse internet providers by state

Internet providers in Alabama Internet providers in Alaska Internet providers in Arizona Internet providers in Arkansas Internet providers in California Internet providers in Colorado Internet providers in Connecticut Internet providers in Delaware Internet providers in District of Columbia Internet providers in Florida Internet providers in Georgia Internet providers in Hawaii Internet providers in Idaho Internet providers in Illinois Internet providers in Indiana Internet providers in Iowa Internet providers in Kansas Internet providers in Kentucky Internet providers in Louisiana Internet providers in Maine Internet providers in Maryland Internet providers in Massachusetts Internet providers in Michigan Internet providers in Minnesota Internet providers in Mississippi Internet providers in Missouri Internet providers in Montana Internet providers in Nebraska Internet providers in Nevada Internet providers in New Hampshire Internet providers in New Jersey Internet providers in New Mexico Internet providers in New York Internet providers in North Carolina Internet providers in North Dakota Internet providers in Ohio Internet providers in Oklahoma Internet providers in Oregon Internet providers in Pennsylvania Internet providers in Rhode Island Internet providers in South Carolina Internet providers in South Dakota Internet providers in Tennessee Internet providers in Texas Internet providers in Utah Internet providers in Vermont Internet providers in Virginia Internet providers in Washington Internet providers in West Virginia Internet providers in Wisconsin Internet providers in Wyoming

Internet provider FAQ

Questions about choosing internet service

How do I find internet providers at my address?

Enter your five-digit ZIP code or search for your city or state. Open the local guide, review the recorded providers, and confirm availability directly for the exact service address.

What should I compare besides advertised download speed?

Compare upload speed, the complete monthly price, equipment and installation charges, data policies, contract terms, promotional expiration dates, and the connection type available at the address.

Which internet connection type should I choose?

Fiber is often a strong option for fast uploads and busy households when available. Cable can provide broad coverage and high download speeds. DSL, fixed wireless, 5G home internet, and satellite may be useful where wired choices are limited.

Why can internet availability vary within the same city?

Provider networks are built street by street. A provider listed for a city may serve some neighborhoods or buildings but not others, so final availability must be checked for the exact address.